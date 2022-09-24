Theta Fuel Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $313.34 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00093105 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00073515 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00032293 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019668 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002069 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008024 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009222 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,626,476,800 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
