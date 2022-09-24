Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.52 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00006910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.52 billion and $19.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,933.58 or 0.99982607 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00068095 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00079937 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @Tokamak_Network.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

