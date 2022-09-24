Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Research Coverage Started at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after buying an additional 684,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.