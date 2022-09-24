TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $30.52 million and $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,176.74 or 0.99993531 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00059709 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00070280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002287 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00078137 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.