Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.79

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.79 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 32.20 ($0.39). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 1,085,213 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Thursday.

Union Jack Oil Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.49. The stock has a market cap of £33.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.00.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

