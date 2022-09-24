United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.71 on Thursday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in United Insurance by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 138.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 75,084 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

