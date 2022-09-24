United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

United Internet Stock Performance

UTDI stock opened at €20.16 ($20.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. United Internet has a 12 month low of €21.20 ($21.63) and a 12 month high of €36.15 ($36.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.72.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

