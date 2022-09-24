United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.90 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

