Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 896,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,354 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Uniti Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 639,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after purchasing an additional 184,977 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 480,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

