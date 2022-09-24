Unlock Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,757.00 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Unlock Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $21,757.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.94 or 0.00041598 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unlock Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol launched on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unlock Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unlock Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unlock Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.