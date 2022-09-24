UnMarshal Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $338,060.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for UnMarshal is unmarshal.io. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnMarshal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

