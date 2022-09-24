UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Tops $3.96 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00021647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $2.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00287027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001051 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017161 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00032133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.