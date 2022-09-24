UREEQA (URQA) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. UREEQA has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $27,488.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UREEQA

UREEQA was first traded on March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com.

UREEQA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

