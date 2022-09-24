USDJ Achieves Market Capitalization of $265.15 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $265.15 million and $2.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 265,601,273 coins. The official website for USDJ is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

USDJ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

