USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $59,532.28 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,902.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00630499 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00260630 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00051353 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00075216 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002033 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000929 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004974 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
