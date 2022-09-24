Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Reaches $52.00 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $52.00 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

