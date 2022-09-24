Value Liquidity (VALUE) Hits One Day Volume of $446,964.00

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Value Liquidity has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $976,050.00 and $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Value Liquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Value Liquidity Profile

Value Liquidity’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 coins. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

