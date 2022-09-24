Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $139.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.45 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.