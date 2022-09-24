Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VGT traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,244. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

