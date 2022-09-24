Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.98.

VLDR stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.18. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 65.56% and a negative net margin of 384.36%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Hall sold 462,806 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $541,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,510,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $4,457,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Hall sold 462,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $541,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,510,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,706,841 shares of company stock worth $8,447,174. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,427,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 984,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 984,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 381,227 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

