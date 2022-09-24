VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FORA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VerticalScope from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.43. The stock has a market cap of C$223.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$7.30 and a 1-year high of C$33.49.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.