Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

CKSNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

