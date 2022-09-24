Videndum’s (VID) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,735 ($20.96) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Videndum Stock Performance

LON VID opened at GBX 1,324 ($16.00) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,380.77. Videndum has a one year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64. The firm has a market cap of £612.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,282.76.

Videndum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Videndum

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Videndum’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

In related news, insider Erika Schraner bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £55,286.65 ($66,803.59).

About Videndum

(Get Rating)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.