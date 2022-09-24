Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $0.72. Video Display shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 3,596 shares trading hands.

Video Display Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Video Display had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.89%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

