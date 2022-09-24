Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

