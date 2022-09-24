Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading Down 3.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €14.31 ($14.60) and last traded at €14.34 ($14.63). 11,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.91 ($15.21).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

