Waltonchain Market Capitalization Hits $8.18 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Coin Profile
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 26,878,827 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waltonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
