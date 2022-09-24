WardenSwap (WAD) 1-Day Volume Tops $57,943.00

WardenSwap (WAD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, WardenSwap has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. WardenSwap has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WardenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WardenSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WardenSwap Profile

WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 coins and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 coins. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @WardenSwap.

WardenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WardenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WardenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WardenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WardenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WardenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.