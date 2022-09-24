WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Down 2.7%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €35.40 ($36.12) and last traded at €35.70 ($36.43). Approximately 1,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.70 ($37.45).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on shares of WashTec in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

WashTec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.23.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

Featured Articles

