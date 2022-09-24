Wenlambo Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (WLBO)

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded up 3,161,983,288.7% against the dollar. Wenlambo has a total market capitalization of $421,717.80 and approximately $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wenlambo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Wenlambo
Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wenlambo Coin Trading
