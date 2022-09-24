West Bancorporation Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 557.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 112,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,491,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

