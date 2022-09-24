West Bancorporation Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $192.28. 1,168,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

