West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. 1,135,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

