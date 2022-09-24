West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $130,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the airline’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,147 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,767,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,043. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

