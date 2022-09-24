West Bancorporation Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MA traded down $4.78 on Friday, hitting $293.58. 3,245,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average of $340.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $290.24 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

