West Bancorporation Inc. Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 19,795.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $20,194,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 22.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DEO traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.89. 326,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.33. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $165.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

