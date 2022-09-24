Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $46,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 3.4 %

FedEx stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,650. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $146.65 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.06.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

