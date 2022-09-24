Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.18

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.18 and traded as low as $21.84. Weyco Group shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 8,861 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

