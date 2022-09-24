WhaleRoom Trading Up 23.6% This Week (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00006997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhaleRoom has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

