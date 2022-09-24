Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading Down 12.4%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. 84,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 151,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Down 12.4 %

The company has a market cap of $39.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Industrial Services Group ( OTCMKTS:WLMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 19,519 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $32,206.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,503,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,415.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 40,007 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,011.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,448,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,640,211.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 19,519 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $32,206.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,503,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,415.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $121,646. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLMS. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

