WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.66. 3,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the second quarter worth $524,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 71.6% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter.

