Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,039.29.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Down 25.1 %

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.