WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 82.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 164,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,075.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in WSFS Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

