xFund (XFUND) Price Tops $1,370.42 on Exchanges

xFund (XFUND) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. xFund has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $286,267.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xFund coin can currently be purchased for about $1,370.42 or 0.07249981 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, xFund has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xFund

xFund’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s total supply is 9,971 coins. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. xFund’s official website is unification.com/xfund.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

