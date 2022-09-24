Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin Sells 12,500 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,950.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $874,825.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. 478,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

