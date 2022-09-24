XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.67 million and a PE ratio of 3,237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($1.86).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

