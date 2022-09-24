XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $61.70 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003784 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $61.70 million and approximately $743,046.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 86,117,320 coins. The official website for XSGD is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

