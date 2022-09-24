YAM V2 (YAMV2) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $333,289.00

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, YAM V2 has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V2 has a total market cap of $333,289.00 and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.07 or 0.00068328 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011227 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014182 BTC.
YAM V2 Coin Profile
YAM V2’s launch date was August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins. The official website for YAM V2 is yam.finance. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YAM V2 Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.
