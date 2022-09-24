Yield Guild Games (YGG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $400.50 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $400.50 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ launch date was July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official website is yieldguild.io. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

