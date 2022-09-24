yOUcash Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.44 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $222,499.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

yOUcash launched on September 15th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.com. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

